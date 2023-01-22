 Skip to main content
Talking about the Safeway shooting helps former worker shed her pain

A memorial with flowers and kind notes sits outside the east Bend Safeway, where a gunman fatally shot two people Aug. 28, 2022 before killing himself.  

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo
Tears run down her face as Sophia Aquarius stands near the site of the fatal shooting at the Safeway store in east Bend.  

Tears stream down her face whenever Sophia Aquarius talks about that horrible Sunday night in August.

Tears from the fear she still feels, five months after the violence at the east Bend Safeway, where she was an assistant manager.

Aquarius, who works at Newport Avenue Market in Bend, arranges spices on a shelf on Jan. 11.
Dr. Michael Conner, left, demonstrates eye movement desensitization reprocessing therapy that he uses to treat Sophia Aquarius in his office in Bend on Jan. 17. "The treatment helps you process the events without telling a story or talking about what happened. It doesn't change anything around the fact of what happened," Conner said.
Sophia Aquarius, center, gives hugs during a vigil in Drake Park following a fatal shooting at the Safeway store in east Bend on Aug. 28, 2022.
In this Bulletin file photo, a card thanking Safeway employee Donald Surrett Jr. is displayed at a memorial where Safeway employees waited to claim possessions left in the store after the Aug. 28, 2022 shooting there. Surrett was killed by the gunman.  
Sophia Aquarius, right, assists Rebecca Gonzales with a selection of olive oil at Newport Avenue Market in Bend on Jan. 11.
An error occurred