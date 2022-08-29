A Safeway employee who tried to disarm a gunman Sunday was fatally shot during the encounter, but police say he likely prevented more bloodshed at the east Bend grocery store.
Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, of Bend, was praised for his heroic actions while trying to stop Ethan Blair Miller, said Bend Police Department spokesperson Sheila Miller at a press conference Monday.
Moments before his encounter with Surrett, Miller, 20, of Bend, also fatally shot a customer, Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, of Bend, and injured two other people, police said.
Miller killed himself as officers stormed the grocery store on U.S. Highway 20, police said.
“Mr. Surrett engaged with the shooter, attempted to disarm him and may very well have prevented further deaths. Mr. Surrett acted heroically during this terrible event,” Sheila Miller said.
Police responded to multiple 911 calls at 7:04 p.m. The incident was over four minutes later when officers found the gunman's body in the Safeway produce section. Near him was an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun.
Sheila Miller said police entered the Safeway while shots were still being fired.
Ethan Miller lived at the Fox Hollow Apartments near the Forum shopping center where the attack took place. Police searched the apartment on Monday. They also searched his vehicle, where they found two Molotov cocktails and a sawed-off shotgun.
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said at the press conference that they are still investigating the motive behind the attack.
The shooter appeared to have left behind a series of violent threats on the online social reading platform Wattpad, but they have now been removed. One post said an attack was initially planned at Mountain View High School on the first day of school. Krantz said at the press conference Monday that he could not confirm the shooter's connection to the high school.
Police are investigating the posts that Miller appeared to have made online prior to the shooting, but could not confirm which account or posts they were investigating. Sheila Miller said police have no evidence of previous threats the shooter may have made and added that he does not have a criminal history.
The shooter also appeared to have written on the platform about needing to make bombs.
Police said Monday that statements the suspected shooter made prompted them to call the Oregon State Police bomb squad, which responded Monday morning. The squad cleared Safeway and the Fox Hollow Apartments, which some residents had evacuated.
On Sunday, rumors quickly spread online about a second shooter in the area and possible other shootings in Bend. Police said that while they received multiple reports of shots fired in other parts of town Sunday, they have found no evidence of a second shooter or other incidents that occurred Sunday.
"We believe there is no further threat to our community at this time," Sheila Miller said.
Police are still investigating how the shooter obtained the guns he possessed and have not yet determined whether or not he purchased the guns legally. Police also have yet to determined how many shots were fired during the incident.
Krantz said Monday that the city of Bend's "perception of safety and peace was shattered last night, and we will work to rebuild that as a community."
(16) comments
When the dust settles we'll probably find the the "multiple shooters" distraction will be because witnesses saw other random people pulling out their weapons and firing at...who knows what. My favorite was the report of the guy who ran out of the store - in order to get his gun! Police just love having armed and dangerous civilians in an active shooter situation
Why is an armed citizen a dangerous citizen?
A law abiding citizen legally bought a semi-automatic weapon and became a mass murderer. That’s why we can’t sell these weapons.
Do you know that for a fact or possibly speculating that he was a law abiding citizen? Once someone starts making Molotov cocktails and owns a sawed off shotgun I don't think they are "law abiding" citizens. The dilemma is how do we discover them before they act out?
Until he did the deed he was considered a law abiding citizen.
You can "discover" them all you want, but as we've seen over and over police can't do anything if someone is flagged as high risk, because we've decided unfettered access to assault weapons is the most important thing to many Americans, protected by an absolutely unhinged reading of the 2nd Amendment.
Wow. Cars shouldn’t be sold to clueless people like you either.
What is it that you are referring to and what do cars have to do with it??
This cars thing is a tired, old, silly argument.
Yep. … but, but they do it too.
You're quite correct. In many cases, these mass shooters have no criminal records and the only purpose of these assault style weapons is to kill as many humans as quickly as possible. The gun lovers will claim, as always, that the gun had nothing to do with it, totally defying any logic.
Vote for gun control in November.
Vote to enforce the "millions" of gun laws already on the books...
Will do. We control cars…who can drive them, where they can drive them, how safe they are, how fast they can go and you need a license to operate one. Guns should be the same.
Just wait disarm citizens government will over reach in many ways also somehow criminals don’t get the message so they will still be armed then when the defund the police nut cases get their way we will be in deep trouble
I believe the proper description for one that owns a weapon/gun is "Gun Owner" and not necessarily "Gun Lover." If you have a kitchen table does that by default make you a kitchen table lover?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.