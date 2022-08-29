A Safeway employee who tried to disarm a gunman Sunday was fatally shot during the encounter, but police say he likely prevented more bloodshed at the east Bend grocery store.

Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, of Bend, was praised for his heroic actions while trying to stop Ethan Blair Miller, said Bend Police Department spokesperson Sheila Miller at a press conference Monday.

When the dust settles we'll probably find the the "multiple shooters" distraction will be because witnesses saw other random people pulling out their weapons and firing at...who knows what. My favorite was the report of the guy who ran out of the store - in order to get his gun! Police just love having armed and dangerous civilians in an active shooter situation

Report Add Reply
62384
62384

Why is an armed citizen a dangerous citizen?

Report Add Reply
DAL4Oregon
DAL4Oregon

A law abiding citizen legally bought a semi-automatic weapon and became a mass murderer. That’s why we can’t sell these weapons.

Report Add Reply
62384
62384

Do you know that for a fact or possibly speculating that he was a law abiding citizen? Once someone starts making Molotov cocktails and owns a sawed off shotgun I don't think they are "law abiding" citizens. The dilemma is how do we discover them before they act out?

Report Add Reply
BuckeyeDuck
BuckeyeDuck

Until he did the deed he was considered a law abiding citizen.

Report Add Reply
MatthewC
MatthewC

You can "discover" them all you want, but as we've seen over and over police can't do anything if someone is flagged as high risk, because we've decided unfettered access to assault weapons is the most important thing to many Americans, protected by an absolutely unhinged reading of the 2nd Amendment.

Report Add Reply
gregb2781
gregb2781

Wow. Cars shouldn’t be sold to clueless people like you either.

Report Add Reply
62384
62384

What is it that you are referring to and what do cars have to do with it??

Report Add Reply
64363
64363

This cars thing is a tired, old, silly argument.

Report Add Reply
64248
64248

Yep. … but, but they do it too.

Report
Bluedem
Bluedem

You're quite correct. In many cases, these mass shooters have no criminal records and the only purpose of these assault style weapons is to kill as many humans as quickly as possible. The gun lovers will claim, as always, that the gun had nothing to do with it, totally defying any logic.

Report Add Reply
64363
64363

Vote for gun control in November.

Report Add Reply
62384
62384

Vote to enforce the "millions" of gun laws already on the books...

Report
64248
64248

Will do. We control cars…who can drive them, where they can drive them, how safe they are, how fast they can go and you need a license to operate one. Guns should be the same.

Report
Rick114
Rick114

Just wait disarm citizens government will over reach in many ways also somehow criminals don’t get the message so they will still be armed then when the defund the police nut cases get their way we will be in deep trouble

Report
62384
62384

I believe the proper description for one that owns a weapon/gun is "Gun Owner" and not necessarily "Gun Lover." If you have a kitchen table does that by default make you a kitchen table lover?

Report Add Reply

