The gunman who shot and killed two people and himself at the east-side Bend Safeway on Sunday fired more than 100 bullets and had with him four 30-round magazines of ammunition for the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack, Bend Police said Tuesday.
Law enforcement also recovered 25 shotgun shells from the shooter's home at the Fox Hollow apartments behind The Forum Shopping Center, and 150 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and more shotgun shells in his vehicle, a 1997 Ford F-250 parked in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Law enforcement is still searching for shell casings from the Safeway and the surrounding areas where the attack took place. They confirmed the attacker had legally purchased the three guns recovered by law enforcement himself, Sheila Miller, spokesperson for the police department, said in a release Tuesday.
The shooter worked as a courtesy clerk at the Safeway he attacked. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555, a union representing Safeway and Albertsons workers from stores in Oregon, Southwest Washington, Idaho and western Wyoming, confirmed he worked at the east-side Safeway and quit in March of 2021.
The police investigation determined he began the attack by firing into his own vehicle parked at his apartment at Fox Hollow before walking across the street into the parking lot of The Forum Shopping Center.
The shooter began firing at stores and customers only minutes later, at 7:04 p.m., firing shots into the Big Lots store before walking to Safeway.
Bethany Williams, an employee at the Old Navy located two doors down from the Safeway, had left work just a few minutes before the shooter rounded the corner, crossing in front of the Old Navy storefront on his path to Safeway. She was still in her car in the shopping center Sunday night.
"I felt trapped," Williams said.
She said she wished Old Navy did not open Tuesday.
Sara Choate, another Old Navy employee, had checked out at the Safeway self-checkout at 7:02 p.m., possibly seconds before the shooter entered the store, she said. She had gone to the grocery store to get ice cream after her shift.
She said if Old Navy wasn’t short staffed, it wouldn’t have closed earlier than normal for a Sunday, and things could have turned out much differently for her and Williams.
After the shooter entered Safeway, he started firing, according to witnesses.
Video footage from inside the store showed that upon hearing gunshots, Safeway employee Donald Surrett Jr., one of the two victims killed in the attack, used a produce cart to hide himself from the shooter, though he had ample time to flee. Surrett waited for him to look away, then attacked him with a produce knife he kept on his hip, the police department said. Police said Surrett's actions likely saved lives.
The gunman, Ethan Blair Miller, 20, then shot and killed Surrett before ending his own life as officers stormed the Safeway.
The footage also showed two other people inside the store during the attack went back inside after seeing the first victim, Glenn Bennett, injured on the floor near the store's entrance. The two individuals took Bennett out of the store where he received medical attention and was taken to St. Charles Bend. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Several bouquets of flowers and two handmade signs that read, “Thank you Donald” sat on a table Tuesday afternoon at the edge of the police line in Safeway’s parking.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin.
