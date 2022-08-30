sfol
A memorial with flowers and kind notes sits outside the east-side Safeway, where a gunman fatally shot two people Sunday night before killing himself.  

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

The gunman who shot and killed two people and himself at the east-side Bend Safeway on Sunday fired more than 100 bullets and had with him four 30-round magazines of ammunition for the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack, Bend Police said Tuesday. 

Law enforcement also recovered 25 shotgun shells from the shooter's home at the Fox Hollow apartments behind The Forum Shopping Center, and 150 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and more shotgun shells in his vehicle, a 1997 Ford F-250 parked in the parking lot of the apartment complex. 

