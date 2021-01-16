KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Marta Bassino stamped her authority on the giant slalom discipline on Saturday, winning her third World Cup race this season.
Coping best with tough course conditions, the Italian held on to her first-run lead, holding off a challenge by Tessa Worley to win by a big margin.
Worley, the former two-time GS world champion from France, was fastest in the final run but still came up eight-tenths of a second short of Bassino.
“It’s just amazing. Today was really fast. I just had to push and go down as fast as I could because the feeling wasn’t so nice,” said Bassino, who is among the favorites for GS gold at next month’s world championships in Italy.
Michelle Gisin was 1.46 behind in third for the Swiss skier’s first podium in GS.
Mikaela Shiffrin, who was fourth after the opening run, dropped to sixth. The Olympic champion trailed Bassino by 2.18 seconds.
Moved from Maribor because of a lack of snow, the race took place at a resort which is an annual stop on the men’s circuit.
“It was really tough. It was really icy,” said Bassino, adding that applying pressure to her skis was the most difficult part.
“It’s hard to push, because you feel the ski slide a little bit,” the Italian said.
Shiffrin remained the only skier other than Bassino to win a GS this season, in Courchevel, France in December. That result marked the three-time overall champion’s first win since returning from a 10-month break from racing in 2020.
A fifth GS this season was called off just before the final run, after gusts had blown away the setup in the finish area in Semmering, Austria, with Petra Vlhova leading.
The Slovakian skier finished fourth on Saturday and remained in the lead of the overall standings.
Vlhova had a stellar start to the season by winning three of the first four races, but got only one podium finish in her last 10 events.
Federica Brignone, who is the defending overall champion and was leading the GS rankings going into the race, was 2.10 behind in fifth.
Shiffrin’s teammate Nina O’Brien, wearing bib No. 27, was seventh after the opening run before finishing 13th for her career best result in GS.
Another American teammate, Paula Moltzan, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was ruled out for both races this weekend.
The U.S. ski team said “ongoing testing” of its skiers and staff “resulted in no other positive cases.”
Another GS on the same Podkoren course is scheduled for Sunday.
Also Saturday:
FLACHAU, Austria — Manuel Feller raced through driving snow to win a World Cup slalom after Clement Noël let a first-run lead slip away in his third straight race.
Feller rose from third fastest in the morning to edge Noël by 0.43 seconds and regain the slalom standings lead on a course named for Austrian great Hermann Maier.
Marco Schwarz was third, trailing his Austria teammate by 0.70 — and a single point in the season-long standings.
Feller’s first career win followed six runner-up finishes, including in two slaloms this season and a silver medal at the 2017 world championships.
“It’s awesome and it feels like a miracle,” said Feller, who struggled with back injuries last season.
He wore low-ranked bib No. 26 when he was runner-up four weeks ago at Alta Badia, Italy.
Noël was a three-time winner last season, but got his first podium finish on Saturday in his fifth race of this campaign. The Frenchman also wasted a first-run lead last Sunday when Schwarz won at Adelboden, Switzerland, and 10 days ago at Zagreb, Croatia.
“I don’t know, it’s always different things,” Noël said, adding of his quick starts “it means that I can be fast. But at the end we have to do two runs.”
World Cup overall standings leader Alexis Pinturault placed ninth, rising from 20th fastest in the morning run. He extended his points lead over Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the defending overall champion, and Marco Odermatt, who did not compete in slalom.
Kilde’s hopes to retain his title were put in doubt on Saturday when he injured a knee training in Austria. He told Norwegian broadcaster NRK, “I fear the worst.”
Flachau stepped in to host its first men’s slalom for nine years after two schedule changes this week.
Switzerland’s signature venue, Wengen, was ruled out on Monday from hosting its storied Lauberhorn meeting this weekend after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases likely caused by British tourists.
Kitzbühel, which stages its classic Hahnenkamm downhill next Saturday, was then slated to host its own slalom and Wengen’s this weekend. They were then switched to Flachau to give more time for virus tests in Kitzbühel.
Flachau hosted its traditional women’s night slalom on Tuesday — won by Mikaela Shiffrin — and is a flatter slope than usual for the men’s circuit.
“The slope for sure it’s not the best but it’s OK,” Noël said. ”But we are lucky to have a race.”
