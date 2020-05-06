Judicial nominee defends criticism of court decision
A federal judge nominated to the nation’s second-most powerful court said Wednesday he was writing as an academic and commentator when he criticized as “indefensible” a Supreme Court ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act.
Justin Walker, a 37-year-old protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said he will have an open mind on the Obama-era health care law if it comes before him as a district or appeals court judge. At a hearing on his nomination to a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Walker declined a request by Senate Democrats to recuse himself on matters related to the health care law if he’s confirmed.
Maduro airs video of American detained in Venezuela plot
BOGOTA, Colombia — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro touted a video showing a scruffy-looking American divulging details about a failed invasion as proof Wednesday that U.S. authorities backed an alleged attempt to forcibly remove him from power.
Maduro aired a video of Luke Denman on state television in which the 34-year-old Texas native claims he signed a contract with a Florida-based company to train rebel troops and carry out the assault in exchange for up to $100,000. “I was helping Venezuelans take back control of their country,” he said.
President Donald Trump has said the U.S. had nothing to do with the purported attack.
Georgia family demands arrests 2 months after son shot dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The parents of a black man slain in a pursuit by two white men armed with guns called for immediate arrests Wednesday as they faced the prospect of waiting a month or longer before a Georgia grand jury could consider bringing charges.
A swelling outcry over the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery intensified after a cellphone video that lawyers for his family say shows the killing surfaced online Tuesday. Following the video’s release, a large crowd of demonstrators marched in the neighborhood where Arbery was killed, and the state opened its own investigation, which the governor and attorney general pledged to support. The men who pursued Arbery told police they suspected he had committed a recent burglary.
Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, told reporters Wednesday she believes her 25-year-old son “was just out for his daily jog” in a neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick. She hasn’t watched the video.
No arrests have been made or charges filed in coastal Glynn County more than two months after the killing.
New rules on campus sexual assault provide more rights to the accused
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued a new policy Wednesday that will reshape the way schools and universities respond to complaints of sexual misconduct, bolstering the rights of the accused and narrowing the scope of cases colleges are required to investigate.
DeVos’ changes narrow the definition of sexual harassment and require colleges to investigate claims only if they’re reported to certain officials. Schools can be held accountable for mishandling complaints only if they acted with “deliberate indifference.” Students will be allowed to question one another through representatives during live hearings.
DeVos condemned the Obama administration for adopting a “failed approach” that turned campus disciplinary panels into “kangaroo courts.”
Global COVID-19 updates
- President Donald Trump said Wednesday the work of the White House coronavirus task force would continue “indefinitely,” a day after Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the panel, said it would probably wind down by the end of the month. “I thought we could wind it down sooner, but I had no idea how popular the task force is,” Trump said.
- Joe Biden rejected comments made by Trump and others this week that seemed to accept that reopening the economy may result in more American deaths. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: No one is expendable. No life is worth losing to add one more point to the Dow,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Wednesday.
- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request Wednesday to lift Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order. Wolf had ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close in March. The court petition, which was filed by several businesses and a political campaign, argued that constitutional rights were being violated by the order.
- Michigan’s Republican-led legislature filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, challenging her state of emergency order.
- The European Union says its economy is expected to shrink by 7.4% this year — the continent’s worst downturn since World War II.
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo persisted in his criticism of China for obscuring details and early signs of the outbreak. “China could have spared the world a descent into global economic malaise,” he said. “They had a choice but instead — instead — China covered up the outbreak in Wuhan.”
- California will get a $247 million refund amid delayed delivery of protective masks it ordered under a deal with a Chinese manufacturer. The nearly $1 billion contract signed in April called for about 500 million masks over 2.5 months, a mix of N95 and surgical masks.
- Beachgoers in California’s Orange County rejoiced after state and local officials agreed this week on plans to reopen some areas of the coast days after Gov. Gavin Newsom shuttered all beaches. On Wednesday, Newport Beach became the last coastal city in Orange County to get approval from the state to reopen beaches. The San Francisco Bay Area’s stay-at-home orders will continue to be enforced regardless of Newsom’s relaxing of rules, city officials said Wednesday.
