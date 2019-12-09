WASHINGTON — The White House and House Democrats are on the cusp of finalizing a new trade deal for North America, a major achievement for President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that comes even as Democrats prepare to impeach the president.

Trump told reporters Monday that “we’re doing very well” in the negotiations, “hearing from unions and others that it’s looking good.”

“A lot of strides over the last 24 hours,” Trump said. “If they put it up for a vote, it’ll pass.”

In a sign that an agreement was imminent, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner are expected to be in Mexico Tuesday to help secure the pact.

Trump could announced the deal with Pelosi as soon as Monday night or Tuesday morning on Twitter, according to a top Republican who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly.

The breakthrough comes after months of back-and-forth among the White House, Canada, Mexico and House Democrats as they crafted the revised trade agreement. Trump has said replacing the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement is a top priority of his presidency, promising that it will bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

He reached an agreement with Canada and Mexico to make changes last year, but the deal could not be finalized until Democrats agreed, as they control the House of Representatives, which must vote to approve the new treaty.

Administration officials have separately indicated to key congressional committees, as well as leadership in both parties, that an agreement is close and could be announced soon, according to people familiar with the message.

White House officials were hopeful to have the deal secured by this week so that the House of Representatives could try to vote on it by Christmas.

The pact must be ratified by the legislatures in all three countries before it can take effect.

Congress is expected to approve the revised agreement with overwhelming Republican support in both chambers. Pelosi has been working to secure a significant number of Democratic votes.

Amid the ongoing House impeachment inquiry, many moderate Democrats were reluctant to return to their districts without having voted on the trade deal. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top Republicans in recent days have lambasted Pelosi and House Democrats for failing to act on USMCA.