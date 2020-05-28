‘Walking the High Desert’ reading — Author Ellen Waterston will read from her new book, “Walking the High Desert: Encounters with Rural America along the Oregon Desert Trail,” in a virtual event presented by the High Desert Museum at 6 p.m. June 17.
Waterston explores the desert and the interplay of humans in this portion of Intermountain West in her book, which a press release describes as an “incomparable narrative of wonder, science, history and prose.”
A selection of images will accompany the reading, to be followed by a live audience question and answer session. The event is free, but registration is required. Visit highdesertmuseum.org/events/walking-the-high-desert to register. An email with Zoom link and instructions will be emailed no later than 2 p.m. June 17.
— David Jasper, The Bulletin
