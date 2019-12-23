Warren, Turner lead Pacers to overtime home win over Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS — T.J. Warren and Myles Turner scored 24 points apiece, Aaron Holiday sank two 3-pointers late and the host Indiana Pacers outlasted the Toronto Raptors 120-115 in overtime on Monday night.

Holiday, who started at point guard for the injured Malcolm Brogdon, hit a 3-pointer to give the Pacers a 116-113 lead with 2:05 remaining in overtime. Then he drained another for a 119-115 advantage with 54 seconds remaining.

Holiday finished with 19 points, including 5 of 10 on 3-pointers. The Pacers (21-10) hit 18 of 42 from beyond the arc. The Raptors (21-9), who had a five-game win streak snapped, were just 11 of 40 on 3-pointers.

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry led all scorers with 30 points. Serge Ibaka added 23 and Fred VanVleet 21 for the defending NBA champions.

Both teams missed potential game-winning shots in the final minute of regulation as Holiday’s layup was too long off the glass before Lowry’s last-second 3-pointer bounced off the front of the rim.

The Pacers were hot from the outset in hitting 8-of-15 3-pointers to take a 44-29 lead midway through the second quarter. The Raptors made only one in their first 11 attempts.

While the home team cooled off, the visitors kept missing. The Raptors finished the first half 2-of-19 from beyond the arc while the Pacers were 8-of-21. Turner, who averages 11.5 points, had 15 at halftime on 6-of-6 shooting. The Pacers led 54-44.

The Raptors rallied in the third quarter and a Lowry layup just before the buzzer gave the visitors a 79-78 lead entering the final quarter.

Also Monday:

76ers 125, Pistons 109: DETROIT — Tobias Harris scored 35 points against his former team and Ben Simmons added a triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid had 20 points and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who improved to 11-4 in their last 15 games. Simmons finished with 16 points, a career-high 17 assists and 13 rebounds, while reserve Furkan Korkmaz added a career-high 21. Andre Drummond had 27 for the Pistons, who have lost five in a row. Blake Griffin, who had missed the previous two games with knee soreness, scored eight points on 2-for-14 shooting. Korkmaz had 10 points in the third period to help the Sixers build a 10-point lead, but Derrick Rose’s layup made it 94-86 going into the fourth. Philadelphia forced three turnovers in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter and expanded their lead to 103-92. After that, its dominant rebounding kept the Pistons from getting back into the game. Drummond sat out the first 8:42 of the game after missing shootaround Monday morning. It was the first time he had come off the bench since his rookie season. The Sixers led by as many as 12 in the first half, but Svi Mykhailiuk and Markieff Morris combined for 19 points to keep Detroit within 60-52. Tim Frazier scored seven points in the first four minutes of the third, helping the Pistons tie the game at 65, but the 48-30 rebounding deficit was too much for Detroit to overcome.

Magic 103, Bulls 95: ORLANDO, Fla. — Terrence Ross scored a season-high 26 points Monday night to help the Orlando Magic break a three-game losing streak. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points on 8-of-26 shooting, but the Bulls managed only 14 points in the fourth quarter. Tomas Satoransky added 20 points and was 4 of 5 on 3-point shots. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, which blocked 13 shots and held the Bulls to 31% shooting in the second half. Jonathan Isaac finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Ross, who made six 3-pointers, hit a short jumper and a 3-pointer on a 7-0 Magic run early in the fourth quarter to put Orlando ahead to stay. With LaVine hitting two free throws and a 3-pointer, the Bulls scored the first nine points of the game. Lauri Markkanen and LaVine made two 3-pointers apiece in the last 4:15 of the first half to leave Chicago with a 54-51 lead at the break.

Cavaliers 121, Hawks 118: CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 25 points, rookie Darius Garland had 21 and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late Atlanta comeback. Trae Young scored 30 points, but his 3-pointer that would have tied the game in the closing seconds hit off the front of the rim and sent Atlanta to its eighth straight defeat. Kevin Love had 20 points for Cleveland, which has won three straight for the first time since taking five in a row from March 28 to April 5, 2018. Garland and Kevin Porter Jr., another rookie, helped Cleveland build a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. Garland had 10 points in the period while Porter had nine. Cleveland used a 16-1 run to widen a 97-96 lead before the Hawks rallied. Young scored eight points in the quarter and Atlanta had a chance to tie with 5.1 seconds to go after a Cavaliers’ miss. The Hawks set up for a final shot, but Young’s attempt from about 30 feet fell short. Atlanta forward John Collins returned from a 25-game suspension for violating of the NBA’s drug policy. He was in the starting lineup and scored 27 points with 10 rebounds. Cleveland led 71-64 at halftime, scoring a season high in points for a half.

Wizards 121, Knicks 115: NEW YORK — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 26 off the bench, and the short-handed Washington Wizards outlasted the New York Knicks. Ish Smith added 17 and Anzej Pasecniks chipped in 14 for the Wizards, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Julius Randle had 35 points and reserve Damyean Dotson added 19 for New York, which lost its third straight game. The Wizards only dressed nine players for the game and were playing without Isaiah Thomas, who served the first of a two-game suspension for entering the stands to confront a fan during Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia. Washington, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, seemed as if it was about to coast to an easy win as it increased its lead to 116-99 with 4:40 remaining before New York stormed back. New York then went on a 16-2 run, highlighted by Mitchell Robinson’s hustle in the paint for a dunk that cut the lead to 118-113 with 1:20 left. On the next possession, Robinson swatted Beal’s layup, leading to Randle’s layup on the other end that made it 118-115 with 48 seconds to play. Brown then missed a 3-pointer, but Elfrid Payton missed a potential tying 3 from the top of the arc. Brown then hit three straight free throws to seal it for Washington.

Heat 107, Jazz 104: MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 12 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Utah Jazz to improve the NBA’s best home record to 13-1. Tyler Herro scored nine of his 17 in the fourth for Miami. Goran Dragic scored 15 for Miami, which got 11 from Meyers Leonard and 10 from Kendrick Nunn. Miami outrebounded the Jazz 55-45 and ended Utah’s season-best five-game winning streak. Joe Ingles scored a season-high 27 for Utah, which got within three points with about six seconds left on a putback slam by Rudy Gobert. But Butler hit a pair of free throws for Miami moments later, sealing the outcome.

Spurs 145, Grizzlies 115: MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 40 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and 10 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs shot 67% from the field in a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Trey Lyles finished with 17 points and Dejounte Murray scored 14 for the Spurs. The point total and shooting percentage were season-bests for San Antonio. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22 points for Memphis, while rookie Ja Morant finished with 19. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Memphis lost for the third time in the last four. The Spurs were uncanny in their shooting accuracy from the start, connecting at 79% in the first quarter — and that included missing their final two shots in the period. The 46 points by the Spurs in the first were the most ever surrendered by the Grizzlies in a quarter. The Spurs would build the lead to 19 in the half as Aldridge had 28 points, converting 12 of 17 shots.