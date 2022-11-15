WALMART

A truck enters a Walmart Distribution Center in Saint George, Utah.

 George Frey/Bloomberg

Walmart will pay $3.1 billion to resolve opioid lawsuits brought on by more than a dozen states, officials announced Tuesday, becoming the third national chain in recent weeks to sign off on multibillion-dollar settlements stemming from the national epidemic.

Seventeen states, along with cities and Native American tribes, had accused Walmart of dispensing the highly addictive pain pills despite the red flags that allowed them to be siphoned onto the black market. On Nov. 2, Walgreens and CVS announced they would pay more than $10 billion combined to resolve similar multistate litigation.

