Walmart will pay $3.1 billion to resolve opioid lawsuits brought on by more than a dozen states, officials announced Tuesday, becoming the third national chain in recent weeks to sign off on multibillion-dollar settlements stemming from the national epidemic.
Seventeen states, along with cities and Native American tribes, had accused Walmart of dispensing the highly addictive pain pills despite the red flags that allowed them to be siphoned onto the black market. On Nov. 2, Walgreens and CVS announced they would pay more than $10 billion combined to resolve similar multistate litigation.
The retailers say they followed the law and blamed doctors for overprescribing the medication. There was no admission of wrongdoing under the terms of their settlements.
"Too many families have lost loved ones to the opioid epidemic, and too many people have lost years of their lives to addiction," Pennsylvania Attorney General and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro (D) said in a statement. "My office is determined to hold accountable the companies that created and fueled this crisis. Companies like Walmart need to step up and help by ensuring Pennsylvanians get the treatment and recovery resources they need."
In a statement, Walmart said it was "proud of our pharmacists and our efforts to help fight the opioid crisis" and that it "strongly disputed" allegations of wrongdoing.
