A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks slightly lower Wednesday as a gangbuster two-day rally ran out of gas.

Stock indexes had been in the red much of the day before briefly shifting into the green following a late-afternoon burst of buying. The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower after having veered between a low of 1.8% and a high of 0.4%. The benchmark index was coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020.

