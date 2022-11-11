NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street piled more gains onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer.
The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday, and the Nasdaq rose more than double that.
Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its anti-COVID measures, while a report suggested U.S. inflation expectations ticked modestly higher.
Stocks soared this week on hopes the worst of inflation may have passed and that the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive about raising interest rates, though some analysts called the rally overdone.
Crypto sank after a major exchange filed for bankruptcy.
What the Fed does with rates is crucial for Wall Street because hikes slow the economy and can cause a recession, all while dragging down on stock prices. They've been the main reason for markets' struggles this year.
Perhaps just as important as how bad inflation is at the moment is how high U.S. households see it being in future years. That's because too-high expectations can trigger a vicious cycle where people accelerate purchases and make other moves that inflame inflation further.
