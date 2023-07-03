Considering the way Bend buzzed and rumbled last summer when big-time electronic acts Flume, Odesza and Rüfüs Du Sol rolled through town in quick succession, there should be quite a sizable audience in the area for Flamigosis.
Of those three, Flamigosis is most like Flume in that he takes different elements and weaves them together into an irresistibly smooth sound. But where Flume’s output is more of a shimmering and bass-forward electronic pop, Flamingosis makes instrumental hip-hop, more or less, using samples of old-school soul and funky electronic music.
The result is a sound that is not massive and soaring, but deeply groovy and almost low-key in its approach to party-starting. For anyone who is a fan of producers like Madlib, The Alchemist, 9th Wonder, The Avalanches, Flying Lotus and the late, legendary J Dilla, however, Flamingosis will resonate as much as any of the bass-happy mega-DJs out there.
Flamingosis, by the way, is a guy named Aaron Velasquez from New Jersey, who is the son of a five-time world champion in the art of freestyle frisbee. (This is not a joke. You can watch footage of Aaron’s father Jens and his uncle Erwin competing in the 1980s on YouTube.) He also will bring his ultra-cool sound to Bend’s Volcanic Theater Pub Saturday night.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
