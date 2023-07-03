Flamingosis

 Photo by Jack McKain

Considering the way Bend buzzed and rumbled last summer when big-time electronic acts Flume, Odesza and Rüfüs Du Sol rolled through town in quick succession, there should be quite a sizable audience in the area for Flamigosis.

Of those three, Flamigosis is most like Flume in that he takes different elements and weaves them together into an irresistibly smooth sound. But where Flume’s output is more of a shimmering and bass-forward electronic pop, Flamingosis makes instrumental hip-hop, more or less, using samples of old-school soul and funky electronic music.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

