The milestones weren't unexpected, but they were grim nonetheless.
On Thursday, the United States surpassed 1,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak — 100 alone from the past day in New York. The country surged past 82,000 cases of COVID-19, overtaking China and Italy as ground zero of the global pandemic.
Worldwide, the death toll eclipsed 23,000, and the total number of confirmed cases crossed half a million, with few signs of slowing.
Meanwhile, Thursday brought word that more than 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits over the past week, a number that obliterated the previous record set in 1982.
"We may well be in a recession," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in an appearance on NBC's "Today."
Not every number was bleak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,300 points by day's end. Congress stood on the brink of approving a $2.2 trillion stimulus package to aid businesses and families reeling from the pandemic.
But rising stocks and legislative dealmaking brought little comfort to many of those on the ground, wrestling with the immediate impacts of a deepening public health crisis.
"People are dying. And that's the worst news you can have," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, as he ticked off the latest set of unenviable numbers: The state's death toll had jumped by more than a third overnight, to 385. A total of 37,258 people in New York have now tested positive for the coronavirus — an increase of 6,448 from Wednesday. Of those, 5,327 people are hospitalized, and 1,290 are in the ICU.
The state has 53,000 available hospital beds but will soon require up to 140,000, Cuomo told reporters. It still desperately needs ventilators and is making do by connecting two patients to a single ventilator, Cuomo said. Officials are planning to build 1,000-bed facilities in each of the five boroughs and in four counties, as well as considering whether they could convert dormitories and hotel rooms for emergency use. And a makeshift morgue is under construction outside one Manhattan hospital.
"Believe me, I feel tired," said Cuomo, who has placed middle-of-the-night calls to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "But when I feel tired, I think of the first responders who are out there every day showing up. I think of the police officers. I think of the firefighters who are up there every day. The grocery store workers who are working double shifts just to keep food on the shelves because people are buying so much food because they're nervous. The pharmacists who have lines going out the door."
He spoke of transportation workers showing up day after day to help health workers get to hospitals, where they could help care for the ever-growing numbers of patients.
"Who am I to complain about being tired when so many people are doing such heroic efforts?" Cuomo said.
In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, said Thursday that he was concerned about sharp rise in coronavirus cases in his state, including one of the highest mortality rates in the country. The state reported 510 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 2,305. Officials also reported 18 additional deaths — many of them in the hard-hit New Orleans area - bringing the state's overall count to 83. One of them was a 17-year-old from Orleans Parish.
Federal officials also are keeping a close eye on the counties that include Detroit and Chicago as the next potential hotspots, said Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator.
President Donald Trump, meanwhile, repeated his idea of reopening economic activity in parts of the country with few confirmed cases of coronavirus, even as many public health officials warn that prematurely returning to normal activity could exacerbate its spread.
"People want to go back to work. I'm hearing it loud and clear," Trump said at a late afternoon White House news conference. He added, "Our country is based on that, and I think it's going to happen pretty quickly."
On Thursday, Italy reported that another 662 people died after being infected by the coronavirus, bringing the country's total confirmed death toll to 8,165. France reported 365 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including a 16-year-old girl. The country's death toll stood at 1,696.
"This figure is progressing very fast," said French Deputy Health Minister Jérôme Salomon.
Even the North Pole was not beyond the reach of the coronavirus. After four months in near-total isolation, scientists trying to return home from an expedition on an icebound research vessel encased in Arctic sea ice are finding a world transformed by the pandemic.
Their universities are closed. Their colleagues are sick. And, most urgently, they have no place to land. The port in northern Norway where they had planned to dock is closed to international travelers. Leaders of the expedition are scrambling to find a port willing to accept the international group of scientists and allow them to board flights to the eight countries they call home.
On a day of daunting and disheartening numbers, of record unemployment claims and rising death tolls and case counts that seem only to grow, Cuomo struck a note of hopefulness that brighter days ahead.
"During this difficult time, let's listen to the voices of our better angels — as individuals, as families, as a community and as a society," he said. "We're going to get through this. The only question is how we get through it and when we get through it."
