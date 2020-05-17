A man and a woman from Washington escaped a plane crash into the Columbia River on Sunday morning.
According to 911 calls to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, a single-engine airplane was headed toward the Cascade Locks Airfield just before noon. Callers said it appeared the landing gear did not properly descend in preparation for landing.
The plane then turned toward the river and skipped along the water, slowing, before coming to a rest on top of the water. It then sank into the Coast Guard waterway near the Port of Cascade Locks Marina.
Sheriff’s deputies showed up and found the occupants, both from Bellevue, Washington, had left the plane and swam to shore.
Medics transported the pair to a Portland-area hospital to treat minor injuries.
Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
