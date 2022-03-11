Today marks the two-year anniversary of when the first COVID-19 infection was recorded in Deschutes County.
And, as a happy coincidence, the state-imposed mask mandate for indoors office work, visits to retail stores, restaurant dining and at other facilities will be lifted as of Saturday just past midnight.
Pardon the puns, but we can all breathe a sigh of relief and, hopefully, breathe a little easier. It will be nice to recognize faces once again.
Here’s another marker for success: For one day this past week, St. Charles Bend had zero COVID patients in its ICU. It has averaged five or more throughout the pandemic. And its overall coronavirus patient numbers have been trending downward. For reference, St. Charles hasn’t had zero COVID patients in the ICU since March 23, 2021 — almost an entire year.
The Bulletin is marking the anniversary, too, with an in-depth look at the effects of the pandemic on our communities. It is safe to say the Bulletin reporters wrote more than 2,000 stories on the pandemic in Central Oregon over the last two years. We actually wrote 900 stories in the first six months of the outbreak.
At the start of the mask mandates, we dispatched our staff to various grocery stores to see if customers were abiding by the rules. Initially, about 50% were wearing masks, but that increased as the word got around and stores started enforcing the rule. Of course, there was some grumbling and outright opposition, but the majority went along with the mandate. It’s interesting to note that flu numbers really plummeted at the same time.
Looking back, it was impressive how the restaurants and taverns worked hard at holding on to their clientele while having to shutter in the initial months. The word “pivot” was often used. If there is one benefit, restauranteurs found ways to quickly serve their customers using mobile apps and take-out reservation systems. But some didn’t make it and had to layoff staff or close their doors. It has been a tough go. Futher, bringing workers back has proven difficult, though Central Oregon is bouncing back faster than most regions.
Hats off to all who coordinated the massive testing and vaccination efforts. It’s safe to say that more Deschutes County residents received their first two doses at the county fairgrounds thanks to the efforts of the health department, Oregon National Guard and a slew of volunteers who moved people through the process quickly and efficiently.
To say that much has changed is an understatement. But that doesn’t mean we should let our guard down.
As for COVID-19 restrictions at St. Charles hospitals and clinics, not much is changing at this point, according to its public information staff. The lifting of the indoor mask mandate does not apply to health care settings, so masks will still be required for all visitors in all St. Charles clinical sites. Its visitor guidelines also remain unchanged at this time.
Meanwhile, according to the Oregon Health Authority this week, there were 29 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,772. OHA reported 397 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 698,127. We’re not out of the woods yet.
C OVID-19 will remain with us for a long time. But the cooperation of many has helped move that dial so that all of us can enjoy each other’s company.
