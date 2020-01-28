Trump announces Israeli-Palestinian peace package amid doubts it will lead to progress

President Donald Trump proposed a sweeping Mideast peace plan Tuesday that would establish a disjointed Palestinian state largely surrounded by Israel while granting Israel most of what it sought .
Trump touted the plan as the potential solution to decades of bloody conflict, but his administration did little to solicit the support of Palestinian leaders who rejected it sight unseen and played no role in its drafting after nearly three years of work. Trump presented the proposal as the best Palestinians could hope to get during a ceremony in which he stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Today’s agreement is a historic opportunity for the Palestinians to finally achieve an independent state of their very own,” Trump said. “After 70 years of little progress, this could be the last opportunity they will ever have.”
Trump would grant Israel vast license to incorporate Jewish settlements and maintain a yoke of security on land it now occupies — proposals that could have immediate consequences. Netanyahu plans to move forward with annexing the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and parts of the Jordan Valley as soon as this weekend, a government official said, in a move that could inflame tensions in the region and is being done with the tacit support of the White House.
The plan offers a four-year window for Palestinians to begin negotiations for what would amount to a smaller, weaker version of statehood than envisioned by past U.S. presidents. But the conditional sovereignty is still more than Palestinians have now, and more than many of Trump’s critics thought he would offer.
