It is a moment the Saints have been prepping for all season — being able to close out an opponent to win a game.

In Tuesday’s Mountain Valley League matchup against Redmond’s Central Christian, the Trinity Lutheran girls were ready when the opportunity presented itself.

“We practice very hard on understanding that we need to finish things out, just like any coach will tell their team,” said Trinity Lutheran coach Irish Milandin. “If you finish strong, good things will happen.”

The Saints (4-2 MVL, 5-4 overall) rallied late in each of the four quarters to hold off the visiting Tigers (2-4, 3-7) to win 36-30.

“This game was difficult for us because we had to look at different offensive opportunities,” Milandin said. “For the most part, our team stepped up and took care of business.”

Central Christian came into the matchup with the plan to slow down the Saints’ top scorer, Elli Kent. The Tigers had two defenders on her the entire game. Yet, Kent was still able to lead all scorers with 16 points.

“She is an amazing player,” Milandin said of his sophomore guard. “Very talented at more than just basketball. Her character and personality speak volumes when she’s on the court, both in practice and in games.”

Trailing late in the first quarter, the Saints began to make their run. Two baskets by sophomore Sydney Stevens in the final minute followed by a double-clutch 3-pointer that banked in at the buzzer from Kent brought the Saints out of a one-point deficit and gave them an 11-5 lead after the first quarter.

Kent opened the scoring in the second with another 3 to push the Saints’ lead to nine. Cascade Christian spent much of the quarter playing catch up. Sophomore Rilea Mills scored four points in the quarter to help trim the Saints’ lead to five, but Stevens found Jillian Kuhn with eight seconds left to give the Saints an 18-11 lead at halftime.

The Trinity Lutheran lead grew to double digits in the third quarter. But the Tigers opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run while holding the Saints scoreless for the first four minutes.

Central Christian got within two points but was unable to get the tying or leading bucket. Kent was able to ice the game by going 3-of-4 from the free-throw line in the game’s closing minutes.

“We couldn’t get our shots to fall,” said Central Christian coach Elizabeth Mills. “If we had made half the shots we missed we would have won the game, it just came down to that. The girls worked hard, their defense was really good, and they left it all on the floor. We have been struggling to execute offensively all season, but tonight, they did it. We just couldn’t get the shots to fall.”