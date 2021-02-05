Big Tree — The short and easy trail in La Pine State Park is a great stretch of the legs and leads to the largest (in circumference) ponderosa pine in the world measuring in at 28 feet, 11 inches in girth. Known as Big Red, the tree used to be taller but at 162 feet tall, it still towers over its neighbors. The trail is less than a half-mile out and back so if you are still in need of exploring, the State Park has other trails to check out too.
Salt Creek Sno-park — The sno-park located along U.S. Highway 58 on the way to Oakridge offers cross country ski and snowshoe trails as well as a snow play area. The Diamond Creek Falls loops for two miles to the west the park’s namesake waterfall — which is also the second tallest in the state — with the viewing area above still open for an icy view of it.
