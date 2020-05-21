School districts are required to provide equal learning opportunities for all, however, most schools cannot guarantee access to necessary learning tools, like computers or WiFi, for all students. Some schools are providing optional lessons, but not all. One thing is certain, though, many parents have been thrust into unchartered waters, forced to embody not just the parent, but the crossing guard, the recess police, lunch lady, and yes, teacher too.
The whole thing is reminiscent of that video that went viral in 2017. It featured a stressed out Mom in a Target, offering to buy other customers anything from luggage to Kleenex to take her children off her hands and teach them Math.
“I’ve been noticing lately, when people are doing their back to school shopping, everybody’s complaining,” Dena Blizzard says as she pushes her cart through the store. “And my thing is... Listen. It’s the end of August. I will give you anything to take my kids. I’ll get you a yellow binder or get you a red binder.”
That mom is laughing at us right now.
Somewhere from her tan or linen painted kitchen, she is laughing, saying “I bet you’ll buy those pencils now, huh” as she sips, all-knowing, from her glass of wine.
If we didn’t have respect and admiration for our teachers prior to COVID-19, we will when school finally resumes and our students are free to return to normal school hours. However, with no end to distance-learning in sight, we’ve gathered some much needed advice on how to support your student’s learning, and not flip tables and throw a full temper tantrum alongside your child.
Make a routine for school hours and play hours.
Give your child their own school hours and establish daily rules and routines for them to follow each day. We all thrive on consistency, and most school teachers spend the better part of the school year establishing structure for students to follow for the rest of the school year.
Home school probably isn’t going to follow the same structure that your kids are used to, a good work day may include two to four working hours dispersed throughout the day instead of a seven hour school day, so be flexible with your child and what they need, and block out hours for a variety of activities — arts and crafts, computer time, chores and outside learning.
One simple way to create structure in the day is to have them do what you’re doing. If you’re working, they’re working. If you’re folding laundry they are, too. If you’re cooking dinner, have them read the recipe aloud, or chop the vegetables.
It’ll take some trial and error to find out the hours of the day that work best for them, and the level of structure they’ll need to replicate.
Here are two online programs with schedules teachers and parents tried and found effective: Teacher Truths on Twitter and Keeping Kids Active & Learning While Parents Work From Home.
If you’re working with older students, let them decide how they want to formulate their daily schedule. If their response is “I’m tired,” or “I don’t want to do this,” hear them out. Help them work through the obstacles that face them, but give them a bit of rope to figure it out.
Encourage kids to start those passion projects, at-home science experiments, or creative ventures.
Remember, learning happens everywhere. Grow garlic in your garden, experiment with the perfect chocolate chip cookie recipe, pick wildflowers and dry them or trace them onto paper. Teach your children about the coronavirus, about public health and hygiene, have them compare data trends between the coronavirus and the flu, or study other infectious diseases throughout history. Teach topics that are relevant and real and happening around us.
Sometimes, the best lessons can happen in the kitchen.
“Recipes are math and reading you get to eat. It’s measuring, mixing, adding, tasting, reading and re-reading directions” says long-time elementary school teacher Eric Johnson, who teaches at Alder Elementary in Portland.
“Experience is the best teacher,” says Johnson. “Let’s say you help your third grader make a batch of cookies and they come out disgusting. Have them speculate about what went wrong, reread the directions and give it another whirl. I love using cookies as examples because a batch is inexpensive to make and who doesn’t love cookies?”
Once our child irons out the wrinkles of the recipe, have them bake cookies for their neighbors, or write the recipe out in their own words. To make this more rigorous, have them use sensory details and figurative language, make it into a creative writing exercise.
Having your students ask the question of ‘why,’ engages them with the scientific method. If a plant leaf turns yellow, or leans towards the sun in a certain way, use the scientific method to design an experiment around it. Here’s some good resources for both: Home Science Tools and Ducksters education site.
If you don’t want to design an experiment, there are tons of government-sponsored projects that are seeking citizen participation to collect data, participate in experiments, and formulate research questions for various federally funded projects at citizenscience.gov.
Teach and care for your whole child
Teaching is more than reading and math. Studies show that by incorporating social and emotional learning into curriculum students become more self-aware, are able to regulate and express their emotions, have better relationship building skills, and can make better decisions at home and in the community.
Our children are as stressed out as we are.
Check in with your kids and give them the space to talk, or not talk. Have them take the time to engage in creative ventures, to journal, write poetry or spooky apocalyptic stories about coronavirus-ridden zombies.Teach your children the forgotten art of letter-writing, or let them go down a rabbit hole of reading everything there is to know about Niccolò Machiavelli.
Ultimately, you know your kids better than anyone. Normalize home schooling as best you can, and voice the tricky feelings that come along with it. If we leave quarantine, having taught our kids empathy and compassion, how to use creative outlets and supportive networks to voice their feelings and anxieties, we’ll be in good shape once the world opens up again.
