Sisters-based Three Creeks Brewing Company has long offered interesting and diverse beers across a variety of styles, from award-winning FivePine Chocolate Porter to Tres Arroyos Mexican Lager to its Desperado series of barrel-aged specialties. For 2020 the brewery entered the new year focusing on hops, releasing several new India pale ales into its packaged lineup.
The new IPAs are available now: Suttle Haze IPA, Winter IPA and Imperial IPA. The brewery provided me with samples of the first two of these, and I reached out to head brewer Jeff Cornett to learn more.
Suttle Haze, a hazy IPA, was introduced last summer as a limited release, and the positive response prompted the brewery to make it available year -round. It’s currently packaged in 22-ounce bottles, but the brewery plans to convert it to cans.
The appearance fits the name, a cloudy opaque brew the color of unfiltered cider.
I found it to be fragrant and flavorful, reminiscent of orange peel, Mandarin oranges and pine needles in the aroma, while the taste features a pleasantly fruity-sweet flavor like candied dried pineapple. It has a balanced earthy bitterness and exceeded my expectations for the style.
“We crafted our Suttle Haze in a way that created the residual haziness without a bunch of extra additives or sugars floating around in it,” said Cornett via email. “We kinda get the best of both worlds that way — a creamy, juicy and hazy brew.”
Winter IPA is the first in a new Hophead IPA series being released this year. I recently wrote about the winter IPA style, and I enjoyed Three Creeks’ take on it. This version is a classic northwest-style India pale ale, with aromas of broiled grapefruit and juicy zest with a touch of pine and forest floor.
The flavor offers a light resiny bitterness that highlights a peppery note, which balances against a cookie dough grainy malt body. I asked Cornett about the inspiration behind the recipe.
“Last summer we had played around with the malts in our Hoodoo Voodoo IPA and brewed a one-off batch featuring a lighter, crisper malt body and a little more pop of the hop aroma,” he said.
“We were all really thrilled with this beer and it got rave reviews from our locals and visitors. We instantly knew we wanted to brew it again and thought it would be a perfect fit for right after the holidays. We think it’s got a perfect amount of bitterness, amazing aroma and it finishes clean and crisp.”
Other beers planned in the Hophead series include El Dorado Single-Hop IPA, a yet to be determined hazy IPA, Summer IPA and Conelick’r Fresh Hop IPA.
“The Hophead IPA Series was created mainly as a request by the Plaid Pantry Market chain in the Portland area, but it will show up at a few other retailers in the Portland market as well as here in Central Oregon,” Cornett said.
Imperial IPA is a brand new beer, according to Cornett, available through the spring. “We used some of our favorite usual suspects like, Simcoe, Amarillo and Chinook for some spiciness and earthy tones, then piled on some ‘more glamorous’ varieties such as Sultana and Citra which add on lots of citrus and tropical fruit.”
I have not yet had a chance to try Imperial IPA, but the description echoes Cornett, saying it has “big notes of resinous pine, refreshing citrus, earthy undertones and a touch of tropical fruit.”
Any fans of the style should seek out these new IPAs and give them a try. I found both of the beers that I sampled to be quite tasty, and I’m looking forward to drinking upcoming beers in the Hophead IPA series.
