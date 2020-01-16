Nothing fishy here
If you need sushi and need it fast, Sora Sushi is the good choice. Walk in, take a seat and grab the first appetizing sushi from the conveyor belt. Bonus: The per plate price will be low because it’s almost always happy hour.
Deal: $2.85 per plate
Sora Sushi
744 NW Bond St., Bend or
3853 SW 21st St., Redmond
541-318-3838 or 541-923-9867
Belly-warming good
When chilly weather and snow hit, a warm meal might be a lunchtime requirement. Chan’s can help. The lunch menu has more than 20 choices for less than $10. Staff picks: Mongolian chicken over rice or Szechuan beef with rice and a vegetable egg roll.
Deal: $8.25
Chan’s
1005 SE Third St., Bend
541-389-1725, chanschinese.com
Lunch with Louie
Big days call for big burritos, and chances are Longboard Louie’s has a flour tortilla filling fit for the occasion. Choose from a wide variety including salmon, shrimp, beef, chicken or veggies.
Deal: $7.50 to $9.25
Longboard Louie’s
62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend
541-383-5889, longboardlouies.com
Dad knows best
A Prineville hometown favorite, Dad’s Cafe, offers delicious homemade pies and terrific burgers, plus much more. Stop in for the daily special: 1/2 cold sandwich, homemade soup and fries, and Dad will put it together special just for you.
Deal: $7.25
Dad’s Place
229 N. Main St., Prineville
541-447-7059
facebook.com/Dads-Place-115966725092361/
The good stuff
Pick a sausage, any kind of sausage: rabbit, alligator, wild boar, smoked apple, a British banger, to name a few; pick two toppings from a variety of options and one sauce, such as the restaurant’s house-made chimichurri, and the staff at Bangers & Brews will nestle it into a soft bun for a satisfying if not outstanding sausage sandwich. Staff picks: Chicken basil, black pepper/garlic and hot andouille
Deal: $8.25 to $9.85, add fries for $2 to $3
Bangers & Brews
1288 SW Simpson Ave. Suite A, Bend
541-389-2050
