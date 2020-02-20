No crowing here
Diner food at diner prices that’s diner good is hard to find in Central Oregon, but we found just that in La Pine. Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch or dessert, you’ll find it here for less than $10. Staff picks: Chef salad and mushroom cheeseburger.
Deal: $2.50 to $9.
Norma’s Red Rooster Restaurant
51425 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine
541-536-5181
Finding the middle
What equates to goodness between two slices of bread depends on your preferences and chosen diet. Whatever your definition, Planker’s in downtown Bend likely has something on its menu that fits your description. Staff pick: pork belly and BLTA.
Deal: $7 to $11.25, served with kettle chips.
Planker’s
824 NW Wall St., Bend
541-317-5717
Fly Thai-ing
Perfectly steamed vegetables or noodles, meat seasoned with exotic spices and a light sauce to marry the flavors — imagine this for under $10 and it’s available at a drive-thru food truck. We’re not teasing. It’s a real place. Staff pick: Jumbo Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce.
Deal: All meals are $9 (menu changes daily)
Taste of Thailand
696 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend
541-815-0180
American pasta time
Lunchtime is the right time for a pasta. You could have sausage, cheese, noodles, marinara or cream sauce, maybe a salad as a buffer, or skip the salad and have a big bowl of pasta or have soup and salad instead while watching your friend eat pasta. Staff picks: baked cheese ravioli and linguine al Gorgonzola, each comes with a salad or cup of soup.
Deal: $9 Monday-Friday until 3 p.m.
Pastini Pastaria
375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend
541-749-1060
