This week’s cheap eats

Finding the middle

What equates to goodness between two slices of bread depends on your preferences and chosen diet. Whatever your definition, Planker’s in downtown Bend likely has something on its menu fitting your distinction. Staff pick: pork belly and BLTA.

Deal: $7 to $11.25, served with kettle chips.

Planker’s

824 NW Wall Street, Bend

541-317-5717

Fly Thai-ing

Perfectly steamed vegetables or noodles, meat seasoned with exotic spices and a light sauce to marry the flavors — imagine this for under $10 and it’s available at a drive-thru food truck. We’re not teasing. It’s a real place. Staff pick: Jumbo Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce.

Deal: All meals are $9 (menu changes daily)

Taste of Thailand

696 NE Greenwood, Bend

541-815-0180

American pasta time

Lunchtime is the right time for a pasta. You could have sausage, cheese, noodles, marinara or cream sauce, maybe a salad as a buffer, or skip the salad and have a big bowl of pasta or have soup and salad instead while watching your friend eat pasta. Staff picks: baked cheese ravioli and linguine al Gorgonzola, each comes with a salad or cup of soup.

Deal: $9 Monday-Friday until 3 p.m.

Pastini Pastaria

375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend

541-749-1060

Reporter: 541-383-0308, jlawrence-turner@bendbulletin.com

