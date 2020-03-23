Every day over the past week or so - since the novel coronavirus shut down sports around the globe - ESPN's public relations Twitter account has announced the network's programming for the next day. The updates are like so much else right now: muted, ad hoc and a reminder of what we're missing.
Instead of live NBA games and "SportsCenter" recapping a night's worth of action, ESPN has kept a couple of studio shows going and is leaning on its stable of documentaries - "I Hate Christian Laettner" was Wednesday night's prime-time offering - as well as replaying old games.
ESPN is trying. Talent has Skyped from home during studio shows; one radio show was broadcast from a host's basement; TV segments have used baby filters to spice things up; ESPN8: the Ocho, returned for a day.
The dearth of any live sports has forced everyone in sports media - from network executives to upstart companies to beat reporters - to confront how to deliver content without games.
Fox Sports aired an esports NASCAR race Sunday. Regional sports networks have fallen back on re-airing classic games. The Athletic unveiled an interactive piece that allowed readers to simulate the Houston Astros' code-breaking scheme. Sports departments around the country, including at The Washington Post, have shrunk their print sections dramatically and lent reporters to the news desk.
It has been barely more than a week, and no doubt there will be plenty of necessity-driven creativity in the coming weeks (April's NFL draft will be a gift from the content gods). Still, nothing can replace the games that drive a multibillion-dollar industry. No matter how innovative programming gets, the question coursing through much of sports media is how big the financial hit will be and how to survive until the games return.
In the short term, the networks' first area of concern is advertising revenue. According to analyst firm Kantar Media, the NBA playoffs account for $600 million in advertising for Disney-owned ABC and ESPN and WarnerMedia-owned Turner. March Madness, broadcast by Turner and CBS, brought in $910 million in ad revenue last year.
While the NCAA basketball tournament has been canceled with little hope to recover those dollars, the French Open (NBC), Kentucky Derby (NBC) and Masters (CBS) have been moved to the fall, and there is hope that at least some NBA games will be played over the summer. If the inventory is saved, in theory, so too is some of the money that comes with it.
"As long as they play the games, as far as the big contracts, this works out in the end," said Patrick Crakes, a former Fox Sports executive. "You're not whole, but you're not ruined. The airline business is probably in a lot worse shape than the sports media business."
Beyond advertising, the existential threat of the sports stoppage is how it impacts the flow of billions of dollars among leagues, networks and cable distributors. Networks pay the leagues for content and collect carriage fees from the cable distributors, who recoup money from the viewing public.
"If this is a three-month break, most folks get through it, but I don't even want to think about if this goes six months or nine months," said George Pyne, former chief operating officer of NASCAR and current head of investment firm Bruin Sports Capital. "You're looking at insurance implications and the fine print of these contracts."
According to two people familiar with the NBA's television contracts, there isn't much latitude for a distributor such as Comcast to say to a national network such as ESPN or Turner that it is reducing carriage fees because the NBA playoffs are missed. Another potential acute pressure point is how consumers will respond both to the immediate situation and to a potential economic slowdown by dropping their cable subscriptions.
"This absolutely will accelerate cord-cutting," said John Skipper, former ESPN president and current chairman of streaming service DAZN.
Jeff Krolik, who oversees roughly 20 regional sports networks for Sinclair Broadcast Group, suggested there is optimism for the cable bundle as his networks flood the airwaves with classic games. "People are going to spend more time at home in the next few weeks, and people are going to watch a lot of television," he said. (Sinclair paid $10.6 billion for the regional networks last year.)
Pyne, too, said cable networks are in less immediate peril than direct-to-consumer sports offerings. "I don't think anyone is cutting their cable because of the coronavirus," he said. "But people who are trying to invest in content to build subscribers, to build a critical mass of users, do you lose subscribers if there's no content?"
One of those companies is Skipper's DAZN, which airs high-profile boxing matches in the United States and a smattering of other properties such as the NBA and Premier League in countries such as Canada, Germany and Japan. "If you're looking at the big picture, we're not expensive," Skipper said. "We're $20 a month in the U.S. and $10 a month outside. People are going to look to save more money rather than less. [Direct to consumer] is coming, it's going to keep getting bigger, and a short two-, three-month time period isn't going to change that."
He added, "People can pause their subscriptions with us . . . and we may see some pauses."
