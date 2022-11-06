The Great Resignation neared its peak one year ago when more than 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs. Some left low-wage service positions for higher pay. Others set off for new careers or whole new lifestyles. In 2021, federal data show, nearly 50 million workers came to the same conclusion.

People changed their jobs, their cities and their lives, ushering in one of the greatest reshufflings in the history of the U.S. labor force. And yet 40% of workers are thinking about leaving their jobs within the next six months, a recent global survey found.

