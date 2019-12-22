Nobody expected the gray whale skeleton to last for long. Maybe 20 years, Long Beach city officials guessed, maybe longer if the newly cleaned bones stood up to the elements.

What they didn’t expect were the vandals.

One by one, people picked the reconstructed skeleton apart, carrying pieces away — to take home and keep as souvenirs, maybe. In the process, they dismantled a project that had brought the community on the southern Washington coast together.

The saga of the skeleton began in May 2000, when a dead gray whale washed up on the flat, sandy beaches of Long Beach. What would Long Beach do with a 40-foot, 18-ton whale carcass?

City officials thought the skeleton would make an interesting display on an interpretive trail they were building along the beach to nearby Cape Disappointment, according to an Associated Press article at the time, so the decision was made to bury the whale on the beach and allow its body to decompose.

In 2002, with the city buzzing over the upcoming 2005 Lewis and Clark Bicentennial, the community decided it was time to exhume the whale. Junior high school students and city workers spent a day digging on the beach until they uncovered the carcass.

“We knew we had this whale that had been buried on beach for a year, but no one knew what kind of condition it was in. We got to talking about it, and we thought, ‘Well, we’ll just dig it up and see what’s there!’” Jim Sayce, a local historian in Long Beach, told the Chinook Observer in 2015.

They found that a surprising amount of flesh had decomposed over the last two years, leaving behind an oily, blubbery mess. They also learned that gray whales don’t exactly decompose gracefully.

“It stunk to high freaking hell,” Sayce told the newspaper.

City workers and volunteers strapped on plastic rain suits, gloves, hoods and gas masks, taping their plastic pants to their rubber boots, according to the Chinook Observer. They then waded knee -deep into the belly of the whale.

“It looked like a crime scene,” said David Glasson, Long Beach city administrator.

Once workers successfully removed the bones, the question was how to properly clean them for display. Long Beach Mayor Dale Jacobsen worked with The Whale Museum on San Juan Island and came up with a chemical solution that would strip the bones of oil – as well as some of their protective enamel.

The whale bones then went to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island, where they were assembled and attached to a steel frame created by a local welder in Long Beach. The whole project cost around $25,000, according to the Chinook Observer, financed through a grant from the local Templin Foundation.

In 2004, the cleaned and reconstructed skeleton was finally displayed on a prominent spot along the new Discovery Trail close to town. It was the end result of a huge community effort, all in time for the bicentennial celebration.

But the vandals soon arrived. People slowly dismantled the skeleton over the years, and by 2013 it had been reduced to a pile of rotting bones.

Disheartened but not defeated, Long Beach officials hatched a new plan. They hired local artist Joshua Blewett, known for his detailed wooden sculptures, to recreate the entire skeleton, bone by bone, out of wood.

That turned out to be easier said than done.

Blewett’s first salvaged cedar log turned out to be too rotten to carve, and his second log produced wooden rib bones that split as he carved them.

“It seemed like it was one thing after another,” Blewett told the Chinook Observer.

He decided to scrap the skeleton plan and instead carve a small pod of gray whales out of a single 14-foot log. The creative process was once again a struggle, but eventually the whales emerged, complete with carved-on barnacles.

In 2015, the wooden whales were installed on the same spot where the skeleton once sat. There, it has sat undisturbed except for the wind, sun and rain, which have weathered the whales artfully.

And if you poke around in the grass beside the sculptures, you can still find what remains of the old gray whale: a small pile of old, gray bones.