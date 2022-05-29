Teaching professionals across the country are reporting record numbers of people taking up the game of golf for the first time. The spike in interest can largely be traced to COVID-19, which left people few recreational opportunities where they could be socially distanced. Golf continues to be the perfect escape, even as restrictions have become loosened.
What many beginners continue to find however, is that the game is harder than they thought it would be. But according to Central Oregon professionals, it doesn’t have to be that way.
Dan King is the head professional at Tokatee Golf Club in the town of McKenzie Bridge on the McKenzie Highway. Having seen his share of beginning golfers over the years, he says the emphasis should be on having fun.
“Spend some time with a friend or associate who is also just learning. Go to the range, smack some balls, and laugh at each other. Take some time to get a feel for the game before you head out on the course,” he said, adding, “Golf can be a lot of fun if you don’t try too hard. Make sure you’re having fun and be creative.”
Widgi Creek head professional Taylor Giacomini echoes similar sentiments. “Don’t put too much pressure on yourself when you’re just starting out. Keep things as simple as possible. If you take in too much information, it’s easy to become overwhelmed,” he said.
Along with having fun, Meadow Lakes head professional Zach Lampert encourages beginners to get some professional instruction. He said, “Golf is endlessly complicated and trying to learn the game on your own only leads to the development of poor habits that can be hard to break later on.”
He also encourages beginners to find opportunities where they can learn in a group setting. “Golf is a social game and enjoying it with other people who are on your same level makes the experience less intimidating. Our group instruction programs at Meadow Lakes have proven quite popular and it’s been great to see so many new faces come through the door.”
Nate Kitt is the lead instructor at Bend Golf Club. He’s also the tournament director for the Central Oregon Junior Golf Association. He wants his students to understand that there’s no proper way to swing the golf club. “Beginners have to be open to experimenting and finding their own ‘correct’ way, even if it means experiencing some failure early on,” he said. Kitt adds that through this process, “Your brain will start connecting the dots between the awareness of what your body experiences and the outcome of the shot. This is where rapid learning occurs.”
Todd Sickles of Quail Run has some advice that’s a little more technical. He said that one of the most common mistakes beginning golfers make is trying to help the ball in the air. Sickles says to “let the loft of the club lift the ball in the air. Golfers don’t lift their heads like most people say, they lift their body. What beginners should do instead is learn to swing through the ball and let the loft of the club do the work for them.”
One thing all the area’s Professionals agree on, is that interest in golf is up much more than it has been in recent years. With so many new people showing an interest in the game, they’ve set about creating learning opportunities that are fun, inclusive, and geared toward beginners.
If this golf season shapes up to be like the last one, there won’t be any shortage of opportunities for Central Oregonians to take up a game they can enjoy for a lifetime.
