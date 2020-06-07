Our brains are remarkable. Except when it comes to investing.
The most dangerous opponent of the investor resides squarely within their own noggin. It is said that markets are driven by fear on one end, and greed on the other. True indeed. Fear and greed are manifestations of ill-adapted instincts, embedded in our reptilian brain, that are there to ensure our survival, not make us money.
In a report, “Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior,” the research firm of Dalbar, Inc. quantified this behavioral harm. It noted that for the 30-year period ending in 2019, the S&P 500 Index had returned an average of 9.96% per year, while the average stock fund investor earned just 5.04% a year. Say what?
That’s right—the stock market was up 10% annually, and the stock investor was up half that much. How can that be? It is due to cognitive impulses and behavioral errors, which increase exponentially in times of crisis. As a counter to the injurious decision-making processes, allow me to frame five rules for action and inaction during a crisis.
Don’t dump your
investments for cash
Known as “market timing,” the impossible endeavor of entering the investment markets before they rise, and exiting before they fall, has done more damage to investing accounts than the stock market ever has. It accounts for the largest part of the aforementioned spread between the market’s return and the investor’s return. For market timing to work, two things need to come together when you decide to sell your investments.
First, the market needs to fall a good deal from where you left it. Secondly, if you exited the market in the sell-off, you must buy back in at lower levels.
Most panicked selling takes place during tumultuous times like earlier this year.
Yet most of the biggest gains come in the worst of times. According to Index Fund Advisors, the 20-year period ending Dec. 31 — 5,035 trading days — the S&P 500’s annual return was 6.02%. But if you missed out on just the best five days, your return dropped to 3.87%.
As to buying in below where you sold, few do. If you were scared when the Dow was at 22,000, you’re terrified of it at 18,000 — but that’s when you needed to buy. Most people wait for the “all clear” sign before getting back in. As of now, the Dow’s above 25,000, and I’d bet the March sellers are still in cash, accruing opportunity cost.
This is the fear problem.
Do rebalance
Rebalancing entails paring back your over-weighted asset classes and securities and adding to your lagging ones.
If you entered February with a mix of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, by late March, your mix was closer to 50/50. That’s because stocks fell 34% at their worst, while bonds were flat. In this case, you’d sell 10% in bonds and buy stocks with it, restoring you to that 60/40 mix.
Given that the market has risen 36% from bottom, your portfolio now would be down just 2.8% from the peak, while the market is down about 8%.
Don’t chase performance
Chasing performance is the act of selling out of your worst performing investments to buy the best, after the fact. Alas, markets are nothing if not cyclical and mean-reverting. Chasing performance puts you out of the things that are about to do well, and into things that then lag.
You may recognize that this as the opposite of rebalancing. This is the second big reason investors earn just half of what’s offered by the markets.
This is the greed problem.
Do diversify, by class and security
Diversification across many different asset classes and securities, with proper rebalancing, increases the chances to maximize your risk-adjusted performance. Own multiple asset classes (U.S. and foreign stocks, U.S. and foreign bonds, real estate, commodities, etc.). Within each, own many securities via the use of index funds or Exchange Traded Funds , known as ETFs.
Do calm down and be patient
We live in a time of sensationalism and seemingly ubiquitous, bad information. Tune it all out if it affects your mental well-being or creates a temptation for you to react out of fear with your investments. This too shall pass.
