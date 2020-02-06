Dispersed over the large field covered in bright orange gourds, hundreds of families, couples and friends had their eyes glued to the ground beneath them, on the hunt for the perfect pumpkin.
Once found, parents and guardians snapped pictures of the toothy grins of their children proudly hoisting their pumpkins aloft before gathering them in carts or carrying them by the armload to the barn to pay.
A few miles down the road, the smaller DD Ranch (pronounced double-D) had a similar scene with a crowd of less than 100 on the same mission in its patch with pumpkins of all sizes, colors and a few other gourds interspersed within the shadow of Smith Rock State Park.
The small town of Terrebonne, where you’ll find these farms, is French for “good earth,” and the pumpkins are just one thing the earth in northern Deschutes County has sprouted.
This is the home of Smith Rock, vineyards and breathtaking river canyons. Fall is a wonderful time to take in the renowned scenery, a crisp morning hike and find that perfect pumpkin.
Gourd-geous
Smith Rock Ranch started planting and selling pumpkins as the Central Oregon Pumpkin Company in 1998 before moving to their current location in 2001. It and the neighboring DD Ranch are working farms. Smith Rock Ranch focuses on carrots, onion, bluegrass seed, wheat, hay and squash; the DD Ranch raises beef, pork and poultry.
The DD Ranch remains fairly intimate and maintains the quiet country feel to its activities, including pony rides for children, an archery range, play structures, sand pits and the chance to pet the horses and pigs lazing in the mud. For the adults, there is always a mobile bar, food carts and a few vendors selling baked goods, jewelry and more.
Its worn wooden barn is surrounded by deciduous trees and corn stalks and is made picturesque with the antique and patinated farm truck parked outside.
You may even be able to catch a glimpse of this working farm in action as the cattle are moved from one fenced area to another by a flannel-clad rancher on a four-wheeler.
Activities require a ticket and pumpkins can be purchased based on circumference size.
Smith Rock Ranch on the other hand has grown exponentially over the years, each year adding something a little different or new to their repertoire of farm-related fun, including a large corn maze (this year’s theme is the Apollo 11 moon landing), indoor laser shooting range, petting zoo, face painting, live music, pony rides, mini golf, carriage rides with Clydesdales and, of course, a large plot of pumpkins to choose from.
Or you can shoot a pumpkin out of a cannon.
Activities require paid ticket or a token to participate and pumpkins can be purchased based on weight.
Both ranches offer something a little different and are close in proximity. And both can bring out the inner child in anyone when they spot that perfect pumpkin.
Rivers and rocks
The pumpkin patches in Terrebonne have something unique — the view.
The DD and Smith Rock ranches have a killer view of Smith Rock State Park to the north. Rising starkly out of the horizon, the massive monolithic rock faces entice thousands of visitors each year from around the globe. It’s easy to see why.
The tan-colored rocks are hugged on all sides by the Crooked River as it courses around it with trails zigzagging their way up and around the cliff faces.
Staring up at the base of the rocks can lead to vertigo, the dizzying heights marked by the chalk of the many climbers who make their way gracefully up the walls.
Perhaps the more famous of the trails here is Misery Ridge. The trail climbs 1,000 feet up to the summit of the rocks, offering a breathtaking view of the valley to the east and the perfect view of the Cascades to the west.
Hikers should have sturdy shoes, plenty of water and, if knees are creaky, hiking poles can be beneficial.
The park is very well loved, which can be a downside. Visitor numbers are so great that it is nearly impossible to park after 9 a.m., resulting in a long walk to the visitor center. A couple of the residents who live next to Smith Rock have started selling parking places in their fields to the tourists desperate for a hike.
To the west
The community of Crooked River Ranch is flanked by the Crooked and Deschutes rivers.
Steelhead Falls, while a little out of the way, is worth it for a short and spectacular hike and for fishing along the Deschutes (artificial flies and lures only).
The 20-foot waterfall plunges further into the canyon,a leaving foam from the churning waters in its wake as it slowly drifts towards Lake Billy Chinook.
The short half-mile trail into the canyon leads to the rushing falls with plenty of shore access for fishing. Just follow the signs from the southern entrance to Crooked River Ranch to find it.
Good earth
Terrebonne wasn’t always named for its soil. It started as Hillman named after two railroad magnates, James Hill and E.H. Harriman who were racing to get track laid through the area.
But there was another man named Hillman who misled some real estate deals, and the townspeople voted to change the name to avoid any association with the man.
In 1911, railroad executives liked the name of Terrebonne, while many townsfolk preferred Smith Rock. The former won out.
