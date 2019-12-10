Terrebonne’s Foss cashes in at NFR
LAS VEGAS — The second half of the National Finals Rodeo got off to a solid start for Austin Foss.
The Terrebonne cowboy earned his first prize money of the 10-day event Tuesday night when he tied for fifth place in the bareback competition at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Foss posted an early 87.5 mark on Calgary Stampede’s Zulu Warrior, then saw his score hold up for a top-six finish that earned him $5,500 for the sixth round.
Nebraska’s Orin Larsen matched Foss’ score. Three riders tied for first place, as Montana’s Caleb Bennett, Texas cowboy Tilden Hooper and California’s Clayton Biglow each posted a score of 88.5 for $20,872 apiece in winnings.
Biglow, the Round 5 winner, moved into the average lead with an aggregate score of 523.5 over six rides. Foss, who finished out of the money (top six) in all of the first five rounds, is 12th in the average with four rounds remaining.
The 61st NFR continues through Saturday.
—Bulletin staff report
