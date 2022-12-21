LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A 14-year-old Idaho girl has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after prosecutors said she and a friend both tried to kill her friend’s stepfather.

Chloe Marks, of Lewiston, entered the guilty plea on Tuesday, The Lewiston Tribune reported. She faces up to 25 years in juvenile detention and prison when she is sentenced on Feb. 23.

