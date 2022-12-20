The Taliban released two Americans detained in Afghanistan on Tuesday in an arrangement U.S. officials described as a "goodwill gesture" from the longtime U.S. adversary.

The prisoner release happened on the same day the Taliban came under withering international criticism for its decision to suspend university education for all female students in Afghanistan in the latest crackdown on rights for women and girls since the group swept to power last year.

