The Taliban released two Americans detained in Afghanistan on Tuesday in an arrangement U.S. officials described as a "goodwill gesture" from the longtime U.S. adversary.
The prisoner release happened on the same day the Taliban came under withering international criticism for its decision to suspend university education for all female students in Afghanistan in the latest crackdown on rights for women and girls since the group swept to power last year.
In welcoming the release of the prisoners, State Department spokesman Ned Price also condemned the Taliban's education restrictions, saying it "should expect that this decision, which is in contravention to the commitments they have made repeatedly and publicly to their own people, will carry costs."
Price declined to give the names of the prisoners, citing respect for their privacy. One of the released Americans is Ivor Shearer, a filmmaker detained over the summer while filming in the area where al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a U.S. drone, said a diplomat familiar with the release.
The diplomat declined to provide details of the other American, at the request of that person's family.
The two prisoners arrived in Qatar on Tuesday before being reunited with their families, said officials, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. Their release was first reported by CNN.
The State Department declined to speculate on whether the release of the prisoners was done to lessen the anger of U.S. and Western governments regarding the clampdown on the rights of women and girls in the country. Price noted that the "irony" of the goodwill gesture coming on the same day of the education restrictions "is not lost on us."
Months after its takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban said that girls would be allowed to enroll at all levels of education. But in March, on the day the new school year began, Taliban officials proclaimed that classes for all girls above the sixth grade were postponed indefinitely.
Amid signs of dissent within Taliban leadership, officials said classes would resume once a new plan had been readied to ensure education was conducted "according to sharia and Afghan culture."
Many women attending universities were allowed to continue, although only in gender-segregated classrooms.
In October, the Taliban said that female students could sit for university entrance exams, although they were barred from at least half of the courses of study offered, including journalism, economics and engineering.
New decrees in November prohibited women from using already-segregated public baths, gymnasiums and public parks. They are also barred from traveling long distances without a male relative and under orders to cover their faces at all times when not at home.
According to a recent U.N. assessment, thousands of women have lost government jobs, including some who have been told to turn over their employment to a male family member.
In the new order, dated Monday but released Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Neda Mohammad Nadeem said that higher education for women had been "suspended … until further notice."
The International Rescue Committee, which does humanitarian work in Afghanistan, called it a "chilling step backwards for Afghanistan."
Without the presence of girls and women in schools and universities, the IRC said in a statement, "the future of Afghanistan stands to crumble. Efforts to rebuild Afghanistan in the wake of economic collapse will be undermined completely. Many educated Afghans have already left over the last 18 months, and the country is in urgent need of a future generation of doctors, teachers and civil servants."
When it was in power between 1996 and 2001, the Taliban prohibited all female education, and the establishment of schooling for girls was one of the few unalloyed achievements of the U.S.-backed Afghanistan governments that ruled until the militants returned to power in 2021.
No country in the world recognizes the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, although some, including Russia and China, have left their embassies open in Kabul and conduct regular business with Taliban rulers.The United States and most others, however, have frozen Afghan government assets and said there will be no recognition until the Taliban complies with promises made at the time of its takeover, including full rights for women and minorities.
