Synergy Health and Wellness of Bend is aptly named for numerous reasons. The most obvious is the services it offers: a comprehensive center for diabetes, nutrition counseling and massage therapy. There’s quite a bit of synergy right there.

But the location of its offices suits it well, too, nestled between a busy NE Third Street and NE Franklin Avenue, where it’s a short walk to a Safeway grocery store or Juniper Park or small restaurants.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166,

gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.