Shooting suspect arrested

Law enforcement agencies barricaded Northwest First Avenue in Ontario this morning where they found Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, who is wanted for the fatal shooting of Nyssa Police Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson on Saturday night.

 Leslie Thompson/Argus Observer

ONTARIO, Oregon (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing an eastern Oregon reserve police officer.

The Malheur County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday morning that the suspect in the Saturday night shooting of Officer Joseph Johnson was arrested in connection with the shooting.

