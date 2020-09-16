Kitchen equipment retailer Sur La Table is closing its last Oregon store as it scales back operations in the wake of its July bankruptcy.
The privately held Seattle company announced that month that it would close 56 of its 121 stores nationally, including its Bridgeport Village and Lake Oswego locations. On Friday, it announced 17 more closures.
The chain’s website now says its remaining Oregon store, on NW Couch Street in Portland’s Pearl District, will close at the end of September.
Sur La Table opened its first location opened in 1972 at Seattle’s Pike Place Market.
