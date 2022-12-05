Financial Markets Wall Street

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Monday after surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the Federal Reserve's difficult fight against inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, its third straight drop. The slide more than offset the index's gains last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 1.9%. Small-company stocks fell even more, sending the Russell 2000 index 2.8% lower.

