U.S. stocks continued their push higher even as the economic impact from the deadly coronavirus remains murky. Treasuries were mixed, and gold advanced.
The S&P 500 Index's four-day rally hit 3.7% as major equity benchmarks added to all-time highs on the strength of solid corporate results and signs that central banks stand ready to act if growth falters. The torrid ascent has some firms warning about a sense of euphoria taking over among investors, especially as the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread and China's economy remains virtually locked down. Treasuries edged higher and gold climbed in a sign of some demand for haven assets.
In corporate news, Boeing spiked 3.6% after saying it fixed a software bug in its grounded plane. Twitter Inc. rallied 15% after topping projections for fourth-quarter revenue. Strong results helped powered the Stoxx Europe 600 Index to a record. Crude oil edged above $51 a barrel in New York.
"A lot of the moves this week have been explained by a relief rally that the coronavirus seems to be slowing somewhat, clearly there was a lot of uncertainty embedded in market behavior coming in," said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. "It does still have a number of question marks still out there."
