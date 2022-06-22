U.S. stocks tipped into losing territory as the head of the Federal Reserve reiterated his commitment to combating inflation while acknowledging the potential for the U.S. economy to fall into a recession.
The trading day took off as Fed Chair Jerome Powell began his first session of congressional testimony on Wednesday, focusing on the central bank's tightening monetary policy. Last week, the Fed introduced a three-quarters of a percentage point jump, its largest increase since 1994.
After clinging to the slightest of gains during afternoon trading, Wall Street gave up on an attempted comeback and the Dow Jones industrial average ended the session down 47.12 points, or nearly 0.2%, to close at 30,483.13. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq also fell modestly, by 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.
Oil prices sank after the White House signaled a new plan to cool soaring fuel prices, which have been hovering near a national average of $5 a gallon. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden urged Congress to suspend the federal gas tax of 18.3 cents per gallon for three months. He also called on states to suspend their own gas taxes and ask oil companies to lower prices.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped 0.8% to near $110 a barrel Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, dropped 3.8% to $105 a barrel.
Powell said during the testimony that because oil prices are set globally, "there's really not anything" the Fed can do to bring relief at the pump.
