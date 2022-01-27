Stocks gave up an early rally and closed lower on Wall Street Thursday as a streak of market volatility continued. The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% after being up as much as 1.8%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was barely lower and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%.
Markets are still processing the latest indications from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that the central bank is increasingly concerned about inflation and plans to raise interest rates and take other steps soon to fight it.
Investors were encouraged to see that the U.S. economy grew last year at the fastest pace since 1984.
The S&P 500 index fell 0.6% as of 3:39 p.m. Eastern. It was up as much as 1.8% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22 points, or 0.1%, to 34,143 and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%.
Stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride throughout the week as investors try to adjust to the idea of rising interest rates after the Fed's policy of near-zero rates helped boost stock prices for nearly two years.
"I'd kind of characterize this as healthy whiplash," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede. "The market's seeing the change in terrain and it's adjusting appropriately; the terrain is going to have higher interest rates."
Communication and health care stocks made solid gains on Thursday. Netflix jumped 7.7%, while Johnson & Johnson rose 1.3%.
Banks and companies that rely on direct consumer spending were among the biggest weights on the S&P 500. JPMorgan Chase slid 2.1% and Royal Caribbean fell 6.5%
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.