The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Portland-based Columbia Grain International for exposing workers to grain-handling hazards after a worker was buried by corn and died in a North Dakota grain bin last summer.

The agency is proposing $190,000 in penalties against the company after a worker died while cleaning a bin last July in Arvilla, in eastern North Dakota.

OSHA inspectors determined that Columbia Grain failed to follow the agency’s standards during grain bin entry and cleaning operations.

Kevin John Anderson, 58, was cleaning a bin when he became buried under 15 feet of corn and died.

All four crew members were rescued when a Coast Guard boat capsized after encountering heavy wakes in Oregon.

The 25-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat capsized just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday near Pier 39 in Astoria.

Coast Guard officials at the command center in Seattle received four alerts as well as several witness reports.

An urgent broadcast was issued and directed an Astoria Jayhawk crew and a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew to respond. Roughly 20 minutes later, crew members aboard the Columbia Bar Pilot vessel Connor Foss told the Coast Guard they had recovered the entire Coast Guard crew from the water.

Everyone is in healthy condition, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is investigating the mishap .

A new analysis by Barbara Peniston with the Oregon Employment Department finds a wide gap between the state’s richest and the rest — and it shows the gap is getting wider.

“High-wage workers’ slice of the wage pie has increased in size,” Peniston found, “while that of low- and middle-wage workers has shrunk.”

Median wages for all Oregon workers climbed from $35,812 in 1990 to $40,979 last year — a 14.4% increase.

Median wages for the top-earning 1% climbed more than 50% in that same period, from $250,800 to $380,500.

— Bulletin wire reports