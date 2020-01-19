A Southern Oregon University football Hall of Famer who had a brief career in the NFL will face a felony charge in an alleged deer poaching within Ashland city limits in which a bullet struck a house. A grand jury charged Dustin “Dusty” McGrorty, 38, of Riddle, with a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor poaching and trespassing crimes surrounding the taking of a “4x4” trophy-class buck last fall, according to documents filed earlier this week in Jackson County Circuit Court.
McGrorty allegedly fired a round from the seat of his truck while the animal was sleeping underneath a large bush near a house, according to an Oregon State Police press release issued days after the Oct. 16 shooting. After the gunshot passed through the animal, the bullet hit a home near its front door.
McGrorty briefly went pro after his time at SOU, according to the Hall of Fame, after he signed a free agent contract with the St. Louis Rams.
Jury selection for the Jeremy Christian trial is set to begin Tuesday in Multnomah County.
Christian is charged with stabbing and killing two men and injuring a third on a Portland MAX train in 2017.
Witnesses said Christian was shouting racist comments while two young African American women were nearby. One woman was Muslim and wearing a hijab.
He is facing more than a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges, including multiple counts of first-degree murder and intimidation.
Seating a jury for the trial could be a challenge due to the high-profile nature of the case. It is scheduled to begin next week.
— Bulletin wire reports
