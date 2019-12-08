Police: 55 shots fired,

1 hurt at Airbnb party

One person was injured in a shooting at a party at a Portland Airbnb rental, in which police said 55 shots were fired from multiple guns.

No other injuries were reported.

The woman who was injured was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Police responded late Friday to multiple reports of a shooting and in a release, identified the location as an Airbnb rental. Police, in the release, said the company is cooperating to help identify people who may have attended.

“This senseless violence has no place in our communities and we are in close communication with the Portland Police Department to offer our support with their investigation,” Airbnb said in a statement. “We have removed the booking guest from our platform and are in touch with the host to provide support through our $1 Million Host Guarantee and Host Protection Insurance programs.”

University of Oregon to consider bonus for Schill

The University of Oregon Board of Trustees plans to meet Tuesday to consider awarding a $100,000 bonus to president Michael Schill.

Students and staff have seen Schill’s $720,000 salary and annual bonuses as being at odds with the university’s statements that it does not have sufficient funds. There have been protests against the university administration over such things as tuition costs and program cuts.

Schill’s employment contract states his salary will remain at $720,000 through July 1. It will increase after that to $738,000. The contract includes yearly bonuses of up to $200,000 and other provisions.

At its meeting, the board also is scheduled to hear an update on the tuition and fee setting process, projected cost drivers for 2020, such as retirement costs, and a conceptual discussion on a “guaranteed tuition program“ that would lock in tuition costs at an as-yet undefined rate for five years.

— Bulletin wire reports