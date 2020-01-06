Ontario raises funds for alleged hate crime victim

An Ontario business is raising money to help an African American man stabbed on Dec. 21 in what police called a racially motivated attack inside a fast-food restaurant.

The Ontario Police Department said Ronnell Hughes, 48, had been seeking a job at an Arby’s Restaurant inside the Pilot Truck Stop when he was abruptly stabbed “without provocation.” Police said Arby’s employees came to his rescue and subdued the attacker.

Police arrested Nolan Strauss, a 26-year-old white man from Nebraska. Authorities said Strauss, a driver for May Trucking Co., will likely face charges including attempted murder, assault and committing a bias crime.

Mackey’s Steakhouse & Pub has helped raise nearly $4,000 to help Hughes with medical bills.

Hughes started working at Mackey’s one day before the attack. When steakhouse owner Angie Grove learned of the crime, she said she wanted to do something to show that her community doesn’t tolerate hate.

“I just think it’s our personal responsibility, if there is something you can reach out and do in your own community, no matter how big or small it doesn’t matter,” she said.

Mackey’s held a silent auction that raised $900 and donated a percentage of the sales to the help Hughes. That raised $1,800. Cash donations brought in another $1,200.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help Hughes.

Gresham boy, 11, killed after being hit by vehicle

An 11-year-old Gresham student was hit and killed by a driver Monday morning near his middle school, police say.

Gresham police Sgt. Tom Walker said the Dexter McCarty Middle School student was hit in a marked crosswalk on SE Hogan Road. A traffic light was in his favor at the time of the crash, Walker said.

The driver who hit the boy pulled over and has cooperated with investigators, Walker said. He or she was not in custody Monday morning.

The boy died at the scene, which was at the intersection with Fifth Street. Neither the boy nor the driver has been publicly identified.

Monday was Dexter Mc­Carty’s first day back from winter break. The school serves over 575 Gresham-Barlow School District students in grades six through eight, according to 2017 data.

The crash is under investigation.

Police arrest 4 in protests in downtown Seattle

Four people were arrested as tensions escalated at a rally by a conservative group in downtown Seattle.

A counterprotester was detained Sunday and arrested for a misdemeanor assault after striking another person with her fist, police said, while three men were arrested for throwing gravel and debris at officers.

Seattle Police also reported that two of their cars were vandalized during the downtown protest.

Several counterprotesters came face-to-face with the right-wing group Three Percenters during two scheduled demonstrations occurring simultaneously within each other near City Hall.

Suit: Woman says taxi driver assaulted her

A Springfield woman has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against Oregon Taxi and one of the company’s drivers, accusing the driver of sexual assault.

The woman told Springfield Police after the alleged incident, but no charges have been filed.

The Springfield police spokesperson was out of the office Monday. A call Monday to Oregon Taxi was not immediately returned.

According to the lawsuit, the woman and her neighbor used the taxi service at 1:45 a.m. on May 30, 2018, in Springfield. The driver dropped off the neighbor then took the woman to her home, the lawsuit states.

The driver forcibly engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse and other sexual acts with her, in the taxi and her home, according to the lawsuit. Because of her level of intoxication, the lawsuit states, the woman did not and could not consent to the sexual acts.

— Bulletin wire reports