A tie in a match can bring happiness to one team, while leaving the other wishing for a better outcome.
That was the case in the first rendition of Mountain View versus Bend High on the soccer pitch in each team's second Intermountain Conference game.
“I was super proud of the team,” said Mountain View coach Donnie Emerson. “They overcame a lot of adversity today. To play down a man with 25 minutes left in the second half, and to battle through that, was fantastic.”
For the Lava Bears, coach Nils Eriksson said it was a game that slipped away.
“We did not finish, we had quite a few opportunities to score,” Eriksson said. “We did not have enough calmness in front of the goal. It was catching practice at times for (Mountain View’s) keeper because we were kicking it right at him.”
The Cougars were first on the board with a quick goal to start the match. In the 10th minute, off a free kick from senior defender Cole Hersey, sophomore forward Seth Mikalson corralled a loose ball in the box and punched it into the goal to give Mountain View the early advantage.
But while the Cougars (3-1-1, 1-0-1 IMC) had an early lead, it was the Lava Bears (3-2-1, 1-0-1) who peppered Mountain View goalkeeper Jacob Lehr with shots in the first half. However, none of the shots got past the senior.
“I felt on edge the whole first half, especially when we had those few mistakes in the box,” Lehr said. “It was pretty intense, but it wasn’t something we couldn’t handle.”
Within the first five minutes of the second half, Bend finally capitalized on one of its chances when junior defender Brayden Richards scored the equalizing goal for the Lava Bears.
The game appeared to be in Bend's favor when midway through the second half, Hersey — one of the best players in the IMC, according to Emerson — received a red card and had to leave the game, forcing Mountain View to play with only 10 players.
“We had to go away from our game plan,” Emerson said. “To lose him, and for the rest of the guys to step up and battle through, was fantastic. We just had to figure out how to survive.”
While neither team walked off the field with a win, both still felt good about where their team was headed in the early stages of the IMC play, hoping to secure one of the three automatic qualifying playoff spots.
“I think we are going to be battling for most of the season,” Emerson said. “This one showed a lot of guts and a lot of maturity for this team.”
After four years of rough sledding in the 6A Mountain Valley Conference, Bend is enjoying its best start to a season since 2017, when the Lava Bears won the IMC and made a run to the 5A state semifinals.
“For us, it feels good to be competitive,” Eriksson said. “Because four years ago we were not. We have been building and to see that we are playing good soccer and competing. There hasn’t been a game that we have been out of. Even the losses earlier in the season, we felt like we could have won.”
