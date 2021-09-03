Two Bend Park & Recreation District youth sports leagues are hiring officials for upcoming games this month, according to a news release.
The 2021 Bend Unified Recreation Soccer League has a record 2,400 boys and girls expected to play this fall. Soccer officials are needed to work the more than 50 games that are scheduled for Saturdays.
Jointly run by the Bend Park & Recreation District and the Bend FC Timbers, this recreational youth soccer program is made up of boys and girls in Central Oregon that are entering first- through eighth-grade in the 2021-22 school year. Games are played on Saturdays, Sept. 18 through Oct. 30, at various sports fields in Bend.
The 2021 BPRD Youth Flag Football League will have a record 650 boys and girls in first- through eighth-grade playing this fall. Flag football referees are needed to officiate the more than 40 games scheduled for each Sunday from Sept. 19 through Oct. 31 at sports fields in Bend.
Although past playing experience is not required, potential applicants for soccer or flag football officiating must have a "sound knowledge of sport rules, enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players."
Applicants must be 14 or older and must successfully complete a criminal background check. Pay ranges from $13 to $27 per game, depending on experience and the age level officiated.
Those interested in becoming a soccer official must attend a mandatory virtual pre-season meeting via Zoom, scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The mandatory Zoom meeting for those interested in becoming a flag football official is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
