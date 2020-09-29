Youth event set for Sunday in Redmond
The John W. Melville Memorial Youth Shoot Day is scheduled for Sunday at the Redmond Rod & Gun Club, located 4 miles south of Redmond off U.S. Highway 97.
Youth ages 17 and under and accompanied by an adult can shoot for free.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and includes archery, pistol/rifle, sporting clay/five stand, trap and cowboy action. All disciplines will offer assistance, instructions and demonstrations.
Donations will be accepted on site to benefit future youth programs and to make the shoot an annual event.
For more information contact Brian Ferry at 541-923-3136 or visit www.rrandgc.com.
