Some parents in Central Oregon are desperate to find their kids a sport to play this winter, as youth recreation basketball programs have been continually delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We put together an impromptu flag football program on Wednesday and 80 spots filled within two hours,” said Rich Ekman, sports program coordinator for the Bend Park & Recreation District.
According to Ekman, the youth basketball programs are set to go, with teams, coaches, times and locations all determined. But Deschutes County must move down from the extreme risk level for indoor sports of any kind to occur, per the Oregon Health Authority guidelines.
The next update of the guidelines is expected on Jan. 26. If Deschutes County moves down from the extreme level, then Ekman said the third- through fifth-grade youth basketball program can start on Jan. 30 and run through March 20. (It was originally scheduled to start on Jan. 9.) If the program cannot start by Jan. 30, it will be canceled for the winter.
“We will cancel the program and offer credit or refunds and turn our focus to providing outdoor sports opportunities for kids this spring,” Ekman said.
Even if the program can be held, it will be only skills and drills, with no scrimmaging or games allowed, in order to adhere to the OHA guidelines for contact sports.
“Each kid will have their own ball and they’re doing their own drills,” Ekman said.
Face masks and social distancing will be required, he added.
About 300 kids are registered for third- through fifth-grade basketball — scheduled for once a week on Saturdays — and very few have dropped out even after all the delays, according to Ekman.
“That’s been a surprise,” Ekman said. “I think (parents) are so excited to give their child an opportunity to do something, that they’re hanging in there. We’ve had only two drops after two delays.”
Ekman has not ruled out postponing the basketball programs until the spring, but the challenges with that would include conflicts with spring sports and finding gym space.
“We’re always in change mode here,” Ekman said. “We’re always trying to think, if the OSAA basketball seasons are in April and May, would we offer a program in April and May or May and June? We don’t know. But there’s a lot of complications with that. Spring is the busiest season. It will conflict with other sports. Are kids signed up for Little League and spring soccer right now so they wouldn’t want to play basketball then? Those are all things we’re mulling through.”
Middle school basketball and volleyball recreation programs have also been delayed.
Currently, skills and drills basketball programs for sixth- through eighth-graders are scheduled for Feb. 23 through March 8, twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Middle school volleyball clinics are scheduled for the same time frame.
If Deschutes County is still in the extreme risk level by Feb. 9, those middle school programs will all be canceled, or at least postponed until spring.
“We’re looking into the possibility of offering those programs in spring, but they are also dependent on gym availability, and school district programs have the priority,” Ekman said.
An update on youth basketball programs from the Bend Park & Recreation District is expected on Jan. 27.
For more information, visit bendparksandrec.org or call 541-389-7275.
