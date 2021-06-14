LOCAL MOUNTAIN BIKING
Bend youth racers fare well at Enduro Cup
Youth mountain bikers from Bend competed in the esteemed North American Enduro Cup at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho, on Saturday and Sunday.
Racers from across the country competed in the event, which included more than 6,000 vertical feet of climbing, followed by a test of speed and technical abilities while descending the slopes at Silver Mountain Resort.
Bend's Tanner Wescott finished third place overall in the Junior Expert Boys 17U class, and Adeline Dishman, also of Bend, finished third place in the Sport Girls 17U class. Her twin brother, Elliott Dishman, finished 19th place in the Sport Boys 17U. At just 11 years old, the Dishmans were the youngest competitors at the North American Enduro Cup.
Wescott plans to compete at the U.S. Mountain Bike Championships in Winter Park, Colorado, next month.
For more information on the North American Enduro Cup, visit naenduro.com.
—Bulletin staff report
