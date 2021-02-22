LOCAL SPORTS
Youth lacrosse sign-up deadline March 8
Local youth are invited to participate in the Bend Park & Recreation District’s youth lacrosse league. The deadline to register is March 8. The league is open to boys and girls in first grade through eighth grade and runs from April 12 to June 4.
Registration is available at www.bendparksandrec.org.
The league promotes physical fitness and teaches participants sportsmanship lessons about teamwork and fair play as well as basic lacrosse fundamentals and game play. Teams practice twice a week and play an eight-game schedule.
"After what has been a very long year for all of us, we are so excited to give the kids the opportunity to get outside, be active and have some fun with their friends,” said Rich Ekman, BPRD sports coordinator. “Having had to sit out last season, we know the kids are very excited to get out on the field and play lacrosse this spring.”
The registration fee is $80 for in-district residents and $96 for those that live outside the district boundaries. Financial assistance is available for registration and equipment needs.
Helmets, sticks, mouth guards and game jerseys are provided. Participants in the boys’ league must provide their own gloves, shoulder pads and elbow pads.
League rules and format will be adjusted to comply with the most updated local and state COVID guidelines.
For more information, contact Ekman at 541-706-6126 or email rich@bendparksandrec.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.