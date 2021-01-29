Youth hoops program canceled
The Bend Park & Recreation District’s third- to fifth-grade basketball skills and drills program has been canceled, the park district announced.
Due to the number of COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County the last two weeks, the Oregon Health Authority announced this week that Deschutes County will remain in the extreme risk level until at least Feb. 12. Under the extreme risk Level, indoor recreational sport activities of any kind cannot occur.
After a number of postponements, officials were hopeful to start the basketball program by the end of January. But with the suspension of indoor sports continuing until at least mid-February, the Bend park district has decided to turn its focus to providing outdoor sports opportunities for youth this spring.
Most outdoor sports are permitted in the extreme risk level with specific restrictions and modifications in place.
After being canceled last year, the Bend park district’s most popular spring team sport leagues, youth lacrosse and girls softball, are back on track for this spring. Registration deadlines are early March and startup dates are scheduled for the first part of April.
For more information or to register, visit www.bendparksandrec.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.